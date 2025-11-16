TSHD Port Frederick gears up for Rosslyn Bay dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
November 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) will begin dredging operations at Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbor this month to improve safety and navigation for all harbor users, the Queensland Government said.

photo courtesy of mcquademarine.com.au

The works will involve the removal of approximately 24,000 cubic meters of sediment from the entrance channel and internal eastern harbor areas.

According to the Government, these essential works will significantly enhance access and manoeuvrability for recreational and commercial vessels.

Dredging will be carried out by McQuade Marine using the Port Frederick, a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) and a barge-mounted excavator.

This method offers cost and time efficiencies, reducing onsite operations. It differs from the cutter suction dredge and pipeline approach used in 2022,” the Government said.

Dredging works are scheduled to begin in the harbor’s entrance channel mid-November 2025 and the work is expected to be finished prior to Christmas, subject to weather.

