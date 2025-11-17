Lake Altoona dredging program delayed

Back to overview
November 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A dredging project for Lake Altoona has been delayed after Eau Claire County did not grant funding for the project, Lake Altoona Rehab & Protection District said.

photo courtesy of Lake Altoona Rehab & Protection District

The dredging work was initially slated for December 2026 through February 2027. Now, the timeline has moved back another year.

Michele Skinner, the chair of the Lake Altoona Board, said that this delay was due to budget changes made by Eau Claire County.

Dredging removes sand that has built up at the bottom of the lake. This keeps the sand from blocking water flowing into the lake and causing challenges for boaters.

The last dredging at Lake Altoona happened around ten years ago.

