Dredge operator dies in capsizing of amphibious excavator in Hinigaran

November 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

An amphibious excavator dredger capsized two days ago in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental, causing the death of its operator Harvey Nepomuceno (49).

photo courtesy of Premier News Ventures

According to local media, the dredger was clearing Typhoon Tino debris from a local river when the accident occurred.

The police reported that Nepomuceno, a Hinigaran municipal government job order worker, was extracted at 10:44 a.m. and was brought to the Hinigaran Medical Clinic where he was declared dead.

The amphibious excavator, owned by the Hinigaran Municipal Government, was dredging the river of debris and silt at the Reclamation Area in Barangay 1, Hinigaran, the Philippines.

Liezl Namo, Hinigaran Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head, said that the dredging operations are being undertaken to prevent flooding in the area.

