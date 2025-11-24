Three bids received for the Nags Head beach nourishment

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Nags Head (NC) is preparing for its next beach nourishment project, which may begin as early as the summer of 2026.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Town, the project area extends from Bonnett Street at 2919 South Virginia Dare Trail south to the town limits adjacent to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Since 2011, beach nourishment has proven to be a vital defense against coastal erosion, reinforcing the Town’s shoreline, protecting properties from storm damage, and sustaining the economic stability of the local community.

Project Schedule

The Town has received bids from three dredging companies for the next beach nourishment campaign. Officials will present the bid results to Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners at its December 3 meeting.

A follow-up mid-month meeting is scheduled for December 17, during which the Board will review the Fall 2025 beach survey results, receive a detailed analysis of the bid tabulation, and consider financing models for the project. The Board is scheduled to formally consider the bids at its January 7, 2026 meeting.

As with past nourishment efforts, work will likely occur sometime between April and late summer in either 2026 or 2027.

