Lake Cathie Foreshore Reserve set for beach nourishment

November 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port Macquarie Hastings Council (PMHC) said that they will soon undertake beach nourishment works at Lake Cathie Foreshore Reserve to improve foreshore stability and provide enhanced sandy areas for families and visitors. 

photo courtesy of Port Macquarie Hastings Council

Earlier this year, rock bags were installed in the reserve to address ongoing erosion. In early December, the area will be backfilled with marine sands sourced from the entrance sand berm.

The works are expected to start early December and take approximately one week to complete, according to the Council. 

During this time, sections of the foreshore reserve and the beach berm will be temporarily closed to the public for safety. These works are part of foreshore beach nourishment and do not indicate an opening of the lake to the ocean,” the Council said in its announcement.

These works will protect the foreshore and create larger sandy areas for recreation,” PMHC Coast and Estuary Coordinator, Ben Foster, said.

“These works are focused on protecting the foreshore and providing safe spaces for families. The machinery on the sand berm is not opening the lake entrance. Council can only intervene at the entrance for flood mitigation purposes, but we are committed to monitoring conditions and keeping the community informed about the lake system.” 

Water quality may appear brown due to natural processes, but monitoring shows that conditions remain within normal ranges, the Council concluded. 

