APS moves forward with three major projects, dredging included

November 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port Authority for Sines and the Algarve (APS) has announced a set of major upgrades that will expand the capacity of Portimão Port.

photo courtesy of APS - Administração dos Portos de Sines e do Algarve

According to their latest statement, APS is preparing to initiate three major interventions aimed at improving and increasing the competitiveness of Portimão Port, in accordance with the objectives defined in the Strategy for Mainland Commercial Ports 2025-2035 – PORTOS 5+, which foresees growth in passenger traffic in national ports of around 30%.

The project, set to begin in early 2026, includes:

  • maintenance dredging – ensuring safe conditions for cruise ships up to 220m,
  • rehabilitation of the RO-RO pier, allowing ferry operations and simultaneous docking of two tenders (vessels that enable the transport of passengers from ships anchored offshore to the Portimão Cruise Terminal), streamlining and increasing the offer for larger capacity ships,
  • improving land access to the Portimão Port Maritime Terminal, benefiting and streamlining the port-city connection.

APS also said that the port already has around 100 cruise ship calls scheduled for 2026 and 117 calls for 2027, mainly because it is strategically located between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean routes.

