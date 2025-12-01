Back to overview
Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki opens soon

Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki opens soon

Infrastructure
December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki is set to open on December 13, the Fiji Roads Authority said.

photo courtesy of Fiji Roads Authority

According to the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, the original target date was about a week earlier, the slight extension was necessary to ensure the quality and safety of the project.

At the moment, final construction works are progressing well, with rock armor works now at 80% completion.

The new wharf is set to improve transportation services and provide safer, more convenient access for all who travel through this route.

Tuisawau also added that the revamped Ellington Wharf will deliver more benefits for seafarers, commuters, and nearby communities in the Western Division by boosting economic activity and strengthening regional connectivity.

