Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s TSHD Cristobal Colon starts its work on Rasmalé

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s TSHD Cristobal Colon starts its work on Rasmalé

Dredging
December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

One of the two world’s largest trailer suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), Jan De Nul’s Cristobal Colon, started land reclamation works today to triple up the speed of creation of land for the 100% net zero carbon, smart eco-city Rasmalé – the largest climate adaptation project to be carried out in the Maldives.

photo courtesy of Stijn Snelders, Jan De Nul

Rasmalé, also known as the Maldives Eco City, is a groundbreaking project located in Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon, minutes away from Malé.

Encompassing 1,150 hectares of land – a landmass nearly three times the combined area of the two phases of Hulhumalé – the project aims to address the housing crisis by providing 65,000 housing solutions.

photo courtesy of Stijn Snelders, Jan De Nul

According to Housing Development Corporation (HDC), it is poised to become the largest land reclamation initiative in the nation.

The full-scale project unveiling, undertaken on November 12 last year, showcased HDC’s plans for seamlessly blending luxury, eco-conscious designs and community-centric amenities, which were commitments made by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles