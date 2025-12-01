Back to overview
Final stage of revetment upgrade at Port of Port Hedland moves ahead

Coastal Protection
December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Important works to strengthen port infrastructure are underway at the Port of Port Hedland as part of the final stage of Pilbara Ports Eastern Harbor Revetment Upgrade project.

photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

The project involves renewing degraded sections of the inner harbor revetment wall by installing new rock armor.

According to the Government of Western Australia’s official announcement, this will protect the wharf structure from coastal erosion and increase cyclone resilience.

The final stage of the project covers sections of revetment from Berth 1 to Berth 3 and between Berth 3 and BHP’s Nelson Point Berth A, building on earlier works completed at Berth 3 and the Nelson Point Tug Haven.

An $8.6 million contract to complete the final stage of work was awarded to MGN Civil.

Construction is expected to be completed within the next 12 months. 

