PHOTO OF THE DAY: In the Andes with Watermaster

December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

FREEMAQ SPA used a Watermaster eco-dredger recently to remove sand from a lined hydropower reservoir in the Andes, Chile, restoring storage capacity and securing power generation.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

The machine can be easily transported even to remote mountain sites and launched without heavy cranes – a practical advantage in locations like this,” Watermatser said.

“The Watermaster Cutter Pump’s protective bottom plate, Watermaster’s smooth front spuds and the walking shoes on the rear stabilizers enable safe work on lined reservoirs without damaging the bottom lining.”

According to the Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd., the operator can remove precise sediment layers with full control.

