Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Point Richards dredging begins

Point Richards dredging begins

Dredging
December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bellarine Bayside said that the dredging works are beginning this week at Point Richards boat ramp.

photo courtesy of Bellarine Bayside

Dredging works will be carried out with the use of a cutter suction dredge (CSD), with dredged material to be placed on the adjacent beach.

On-water plant, equipment and potential hazards to navigation arising from the works will be marked as per IALA standards,” Parks Victoria said.

Due to the dynamic nature of coastal processes at Point Richards, sand movement continues to occur at the boat ramp, Better Boating Victoria (BBV) added.

Dredging works are being undertaken by the Bellarine Bayside Foreshore Committee of Management.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles