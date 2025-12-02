Phillippi Creek dredging starts soon

Back to overview
Dredging
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sarasota County Stormwater staff and contractors have begun to prepare staging areas and management areas for the Phillippi Creek dredging project.

photo courtesy of scgov.net

Dredging work is expected to begin in December.

The scope of work for Phase 1 dredging includes high spots 4-11; generally, large sediment areas from Tuttle Ave. to Beneva Road. Work is slated to take approximately six months in a planned, multiphase approach,” Sarasota County said.

Additionally, the West Coast Inland Water District (WCIND) is preparing to dredge from the mouth of the creek to an area 2,000 feet upstream of US-41.

Phillippi Creek is a 7.2-mile tidal creek and part of the Sarasota Bay Watershed. It plays an important role for adjacent communities, collecting and transporting stormwater to Roberts Bay. Over the past several years, areas of the creek have seen significant sediment buildup.

Sarasota County’s Stormwater Department is working with the West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND) to improve stormwater drainage and reduce flooding potential by dredging between the mouth of the creek and South Beneva Road. 

