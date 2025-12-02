Reconstruction of Brownsville Cargo Dock 3 underway

Back to overview
Infrastructure
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Brownsville has begun the demolition phase of the Cargo Dock 3 reconstruction project, marking the start of a major modernization effort for the port’s turning basin.

photo courtesy of portofbrownsville.com

The $40 million project is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Maritime Division and the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) with the navigation district securing an $11.5 million Maritime Infrastructure Program grant in 2023.

The reconstruction of Cargo Dock 3 reflects our shared commitment to progress and partnership. We thank TxDOT and our state partners for their continued investment in the Port of Brownsville’s growth and success,” said Port Director and CEO, William Dietrich.

“Their support strengthens our ability to expand critical infrastructure, drive economic development, and ensure the Port remains a key gateway for trade and industry in Texas and beyond.”

During demolition, the existing concrete dock will be cut and reused as bank protection to prevent erosion in other areas of the port. The construction phase will follow with the installation of new piles, concrete decking, and pavement.

Originally constructed in the 1940s, Cargo Dock 3 served the port for nearly 90 years handling a wide range of cargo.

Located on Windhaus Road on the west side of the turning basin, Cargo Dock 3’s reconstruction is set to update the facility to meet today’s safety and operational standards while accommodating larger vessels following the deepening of the Brownsville Ship Channel to 52 feet.

