Royal River dredging plan on the table

December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) said that the Royal River Boat Yard (RRBY) is proposing to conduct a maintenance dredge of their marina to improve navigation in the boat basin.

photo courtesy of Royal River Boat - Boatyard & Boat Repair

Dredging is expected to occur using a barge-mounted mechanical dredge with a closed environmental clamshell bucket. All material (silt and fine-grained sand) will be placed in a dump scow for transport.

The total dredged area will be 62,685 square feet with a total volume of 13,961 cubic yards.

Also, the area is set to be dredged to a depth of minus eight feet below MLLW with a one-foot overdredge allowance.

The dredged material has been determined to be suitable for unconfined ocean disposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is approved for disposal at the Saco Bay Disposal Site

Construction is proposed to be performed between February 1 – March 15, and is expected to begin in 2026.

According to DMR, the deadline for submitting the comments about this project is January 2, 2026.

