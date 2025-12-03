Rosslare ORE Hub plans include dredging, land reclamation

Back to overview
Dredging
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Iarnród Éireann, Port Authority for Rosslare Europort, today confirmed its intent to lodge a planning application for the development of the Rosslare Offshore Renewable Energy Hub (Rosslare ORE Hub), a new facility designed to support Ireland’s offshore wind industry.

photo courtesy of irishrail.ie

The plans, which will be submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála next week, are a blueprint for the State’s largest ever purpose-built port facility dedicated to offshore renewable energy (ORE). 

The €220 million development will be important both locally and nationally, creating 2,000 long-term jobs for the region, while also supporting the country’s renewable energy targets. Located at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, the project will transform Rosslare Harbor into Ireland’s primary base for the construction, operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Irish and Celtic Seas,” Rosslare Europort said.

The planned works include:

  • 50 hectares of dredging,
  • 32 hectares of land reclamation, including the creation of 19.7 hectares of new port lands capable of handling the largest wind turbine components.

According to Rosslare Europort, these facilities will enable Rosslare to serve multiple offshore wind projects underway in the Irish and Celtic Seas and deliver long-term economic and employment benefits to County Wexford and the southeast.

Subject to planning being granted and funding allocated, Iarnród Éireann said that the construction work is set to begin early 2027, with delivery targeted for early 2029.

