Boskalis TSHD Oranje resumes work on Hulhumale project

Dredging
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Oranje has recently resumed the Hulhumale project in the Maldives.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

In the coming months, the Oranje will dredge millions of cubic meters of sand for the completion of the reclamation of both Hulhumale and nearby Giraavaru.

The vessel is being assisted by our trailing suction hopper dredger Prins der Nederlanden. Both islands in the archipelago are familiar territory for our colleagues, as our trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje reclaimed land at both locations last year, and the Prins der Nederlanden at Hulhumale in the past,” Boskalis said.

The work is being carried out for Capital Marine and Civil Construction as part of the Maldives Government policy to create more land, predominantly for the creation of housing for the populous.

