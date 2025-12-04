Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Rosslyn Bay dredging continues until December 12

December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Coast Guard – Central Qld said that the dredging operations in Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbor will continue until Friday, December 12.

photo courtesy of mcquademarine.com.au

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) kicked off dredging work at Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbor last month to improve safety and navigation for all harbor users.

The works will involve the removal of approximately 24,000 cubic meters of sediment from the entrance channel and internal eastern harbor areas.

According to the Queensland Government, these essential works are set to significantly enhance access and manoeuvrability for recreational and commercial vessels.

Dredging is being carried out by McQuade Marine using the Port Frederick, a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) and a barge-mounted excavator.

Coast Guard – Central Qld added that the dredging operations will be undertaken between the hours of 06:00 and 19:00hrs.

