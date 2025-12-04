Exmouth Beach Management Plan gets OK

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

East Devon District Council said that the updated Exmouth Beach Management Plan has now been adopted, setting a long-term strategy to manage coastal flood and erosion risks along the seafront over the next 100 years.

photo courtesy of East Devon District Council

The plan identifies three flexible long-term options, with public consultation showing strongest support for the Local Aspirational Option (new and replacement groynes, beach nourishment and a future setback floodwall), provided environmental and funding requirements are met.

According to the Council, funding remains a challenge, though changes expected in 2026 may reduce the local funding gap.

In the meantime, routine monitoring and emergency seawall repair works will continue.

With Local Government Reorganization, major scheme decisions and the next phase of consultation will be taken forward by the successor authority, supported by preparatory technical work from 2028/29, the Council concluded.

