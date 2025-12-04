Portland Harbor dredging begins December 15

Back to overview
Dredging
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Starting December 15th, the long-planned Portland Harbor Dredge Project will officially begin, with work continuing through March 2026.

photo courtesy of Portland Maine Harbor Master

Dredging removes the natural buildup of sediment on the harbor floor. Over time, mud, silt, and sand make our channels and berthing areas shallower. This project will restore safer, deeper water for commercial vessels, fishermen, ferries, and recreational boaters,” Portland Maine Harbor Master said.

Depending on the specific pier and wharf, dredging may occur 24hrs a day.

According to the Harbor Master, most removed sediment will be placed in the CAD cell, located in South Portland next to the Coast Guard Station.

Also, environmental monitoring will continue throughout the dredging operations, in close coordination with project engineers – Maine DEP, EPA and the Army Corps.

