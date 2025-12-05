BREAKING NEWS: USACE completes the largest annual dredging job on the Great Lakes

Back to overview
Dredging
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Company have completed the largest annual dredging operation on the Great Lakes.

photo courtesy of USACE

We’ve dredged approximately 600,000 cubic yards of material in the Toledo Harbor that will allow larger vessels involved in waterborne transportation to move freely throughout the lower Maumee River in Toledo, Ohio,” said USACE.

Dredging of Toledo Harbor is scheduled to be conducted by USACE every year, based on need and the availability of funding.

This year’s dredging was conducted under a $4.4 million task order issued on May 6, marking the final year of the two-year contract. The initial task order, issued in 2024, totaled $4.2 million.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States, USACE concluded.

