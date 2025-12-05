Damen Dredging hosts DOP dredge pump QH graph course

Back to overview
Dredging
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Dredging hosted a DOP dredge pump QH graph course earlier this week.

photo courtesy of Damen

Customers participated to enhance their skills using our state-of-the-art software which calculates dredge pump out put,” Damen said.

“The program included a yard tour and discussions on practical applications of the DOP dredge pump.”

Damen said that they offer a complete range of heavy-duty submersible dredge pumps. These compact DOP pumps are directly powered by either a hydraulic or an electric motor, mounted in a protective casing.

