Delray Beach hosts ribbon cutting event for major beach nourishment

Beach Nourishment
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Delray Beach, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the State of Florida, and Palm Beach County, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on December 8, to officially launch a major beach nourishment project aimed at restoring and reinforcing the city’s shoreline.

photo courtesy of delraybeachfl.gov

The ceremony will feature remarks from Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney, Colonel Bowman, Chris McNees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward. 

Administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the nourishment effort will place new sand along eroded portions of Delray Beach.

According to the City, this work will restore recreational beach areas, improve storm protection, and bolster natural defenses against rising sea levels.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately following the ceremony and continue through early 2026.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the south end of the Municipal Beach near the Casuarina Road beach entrance, overlooking the project site.

