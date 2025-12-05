EXCLUSIVE: United Heavy Lift transports two Royal IHC dredgers to Borneo

Back to overview
Dredging
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

United Heavy Lift (UHL), in close collaboration with Multi Marine Chartering & Agencies and Royal IHC, has completed the transport and delivery of two B65 dredgers from Rotterdam to Balikpapan, Indonesia.

photo courtesy of UHL

According to UHL, this project involved moving substantial heavy-lift cargo, with each dredger weighing approximately 378 metric tons.

The 36-day voyage was carried out by the UHL Fighter, with the crew managing both loading and discharging operations with precision, resulting in an incident-free delivery.

UHL said that this operation kicked off with a pre-loadout meeting and inspections at the IHC shipyard, ensuring alignment on all technical documentation and safety procedures.

This foundation was critical for the execution of the complex transport, the company concluded.

