Barmouth Piers Repair Project awarded

December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Foyle & Marine Dredging has won a contract as Main Contractor for the Barmouth Piers (Moles) Repair Project, commissioned by Coleraine Harbor Commissioners.

photo courtesy of Foyle

According to Foyle, “this £1.2 million investment from the Department for Infrastructure marks a major step forward in protecting one of the north coast’s most important coastal gateways.”

“The Barmouth channel is not just a navigation route – it’s a lifeline for local habitats, a pillar of regional recreation, and a key contributor to the wider coastal economy.”

“With preparation works beginning immediately, we are excited to bring our specialist expertise, energy, and commitment to excellence to this landmark project.”

These repairs are set to reinforce the Moles against decades of tidal pressure and harsh weather, ensuring a safer, stronger, and more resilient future for generations to come, the company concluded.

