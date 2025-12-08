Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Oranje raises the bar at Hulhumale land reclamation job

EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Oranje raises the bar at Hulhumale land reclamation job

Dredging
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said that over 30 hectares of land have been dredged so far under the Hulhumale’ Phase III land reclamation project.

photo courtesy of HDC

In its latest project update, HDC confirmed that dredging work is progressing rapidly with the deployment of two dredgers, including one recently brought in from the Netherlands – the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Oranje.

The vessel is being assisted by our trailing suction hopper dredger Prins der Nederlanden. Both islands in the archipelago are familiar territory for our colleagues, as our trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje reclaimed land at both locations last year, and the Prins der Nederlanden at Hulhumale in the past,” Boskalis said.

This capital dredging program resumed on November 10 after a halt, and was accelerated on November 28 by using two dredgers simultaneously.

photo courtesy of HDC

Phase III aims to dredge a total of 63 hectares, with completion expected before the end of the year.

After this phase is completed, the dredgers will be moved to Gulhifalhu for another land reclamation job.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles