Tanco, CCCC Dredging Southeast Asia ink deal for Midport in Port Dickson

Infrastructure
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Tanco Holdings Bhd has named CCCC Dredging Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd (CDSA) – a unit of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) – as the proposed contractor for the Sea Port Component of its Smart AI Container Port (Midport) in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

photo courtesy of Tanco

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package carries a maximum indicative value of RM3.53 billion ($858.2 million), subject to final design, costing and commercial terms.

Construction of the Sea Port Component is expected to take three and a half years once work begins, Tanco said.

The appointment framework was formalized via a heads of agreement (HOA) signed between Tanco’s wholly-owned unit Tanco Builders Sdn Bhd and CDSA.

Under the HOA, CDSA is required to undertake detailed engineering studies, reclamation and piling methodologies, marine structure designs, externally benchmarked costings and compliance plans aligned with Malaysian and international port standards.

CDSA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCCC Dredging Group Co Ltd.

