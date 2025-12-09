Dredging underway along North Stratford Canal

Back to overview
Dredging
December 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Canal and River Trust said that they have started a three and a half-month dredging program along the North Stratford Canal.

photo courtesy of Canal and River Trust

This specialist project is part of the Trust’s ongoing work to keep the 200-year-old canal navigable for boaters.

Silt will be removed from over ten miles of the canal from Kings Norton Junction to Lapworth Lock and this work is set to improve navigation along this popular boating route, the Trust said.

Working with specialist contactors, Ebsford Environmental Ltd, the silt is being removed using a floating digger which will carefully remove the dredgings from the bottom of the canal before placing them into a boat known as a hopper.

The dredgings will then be offloaded before being transported by road to be recycled.

The dredged material typically consists of silt, decaying leaves, and other natural debris that settle on the canal bed and gradually reduce its depth over time.

