Scheurhaven dredging completes

December 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Scheurhaven said that they are ready for the future – the harbor area has been renovated and deepened to support maritime service providers.

photo couresy of IJsbreker TV, Port of Rotterdam

Under the latest project, ten new pontoons, upgraded berths and modern shore power systems were installed.

Also, dredging work was carried out to optimize access to Scheurhaven.

Structural deepening of the harbor was necessary because harbor tugs have become larger and deeper, they said.

According to Scheurhaven’s official statement, this work is set to improve port accessibility, allowing safer and more efficient operations.

Scheurhaven is a small harbor at the head of the Rozenburg peninsula within the Port of Rotterdam area.

