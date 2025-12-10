Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Delray Beach renourishment set for January 2026

Delray Beach renourishment set for January 2026

Beach Nourishment
December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Jacksonville District joined Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach earlier this week to announce the kickoff of the Delray Beach Segment of the Palm Beach County Shore Protection Project – with major renourishment work beginning January 2026.

photo courtesy of USACE

Following the severe impacts of the 2022 hurricane season, this next phase will restore 2.65 miles of shoreline from south of Hidden Harbor Dr. to south of Atlantic Dunes Park.

To date, over 8.2 million cubic yards of sand have been placed along Delray’s shoreline, and this next phase brings 1.3 million more.

Work begins January 2026 and is expected to finish before turtle-nesting season in May, USACE concluded.

