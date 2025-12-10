EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord’s TSHD Vox Ariane completes Krautsand job

Back to overview
Dredging
December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Vox Ariane, Van Oord’s first trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) equipped with an LNG fuel system, delivered new sand onto the Krautsand Strand beach recently.

photo courtesy of Senne Hekkert LinkedIn

The beach in Krautsand was in need of additional sand, and we provided it,” said Senne Hekkert, Superintendent Elbe Maintenance.

“The Vox Ariane supplied an impressive 650,000 m³ of sand, dredged directly from the Elbe.”

The project was completed in cooperation with Snijder BV and Neptun Marine.

“Through strong coordination between onshore and offshore teams, the right equipment, and a focus on efficiency, we have restored this area and prepared it for the future,” added Hekkert.

photo courtesy of Senne Hekkert LinkedIn

Krautsand Strand is a serene beach located on an island in the municipality of Drochtersen, within the region of Kehdingen.

The island, nestled on the Elbe River, boasts a kilometer-long white sandy beach where visitors can sunbathe, relax and watch the passing container ships.

