Tsimlyansk launches new CSD for Rosmorrechflot

December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant has launched a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) for Rosmorrechflot – the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation.

photo courtesy of Росморречфлот

The CSD Leonid Svinarev belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers designed for extracting hard soil types.

Upon completion, the new CSD will have an LOA of 65.56 meters, a beam of 10.89 meters, and a displacement of 1,005 tons. According to Tsimlyansk, power will be provided by diesel generators.

The CSD was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components.

