Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project wraps up

Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project wraps up

Coastal Protection
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Jacksonville District has announced the completion of the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project.

photo courtesy of USACE

This project will improve the health of Biscayne Bay and aid in wetland rehydration – building coastal resiliency and improving water quality in this area of Miami-Dade County, USACE said.

During the ceremony earlier this week, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman thanked all federal, state, and local partners who made this possible and they officially cut the ribbon on the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands project.

With this project, Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park will see major benefits as habitats formerly flooded with saltwater are rapidly transitioning back to a freshwater system. This project demonstrates that with persistence, participation, focus and funding we can restore the Everglades ecosystem,” added Eric Eikenberg, The Everglades Foundation CEO.

The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project is part of the larger  Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem.

The BBCW Project includes three components: Deering Estate, L-31E Flow Way and Cutler Wetlands.

All components of the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project are now finished, which means another major CERP project is complete.  

