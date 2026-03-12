Work on new Damen TSHD 1000 in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen said that the construction activities on their new TSHD 1000 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) are moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Damen

According to the latest update, “construction is moving quickly and the full vessel is coming together nicely.”

This impressive 58-meter vessel, with a 1,000 m³ hopper capacity, is part of Damen’s renowned Port & Maintenance series.” 

Damen is building the TSHD 1000 at Shipyard 189 in Haiphong, Vietnam.

Shipyard 189 was established in 1989 and has built more than 150 vessels for military and commercial customers for both Vietnam and foreign countries.

