VIDEO: HNC Bird Island restoration project complete

Coastal Erosion
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) completed the restoration of HNC Bird Island recently.

photo courtesy of CPRA

The island is one of only ten remaining nesting colonies for Brown Pelicans in the state. It is also the state bird of Louisiana and classified as a species of “greatest conservation need.”

Over the years, storms and land subsidence had eroded the island to just 10 acres of suitable nesting habitat. This $40 million restoration project rebuilt the island to nearly 35 acres of elevated, dry nesting habitat, greatly improving hatching success for pelicans and several other colonial nesting bird species.

In addition to supporting wildlife, Louisiana’s barrier islands serve an important role in protecting coastal communities. These islands act as natural buffers, helping reduce storm surge and strengthening the resilience of the coast.

