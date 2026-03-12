Work on Narraguagus River Federal Navigation Project moves ahead

Back to overview
Dredging
March 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is on track to complete the Narraguagus River Federal Navigation Project (FNP) located in Milbridge, Maine by April 2026.

photo courtesy of USACE

Narraguagus River FNP supports commercial fishing and aquaculture vessels (lobster, crab, scallop, urchin, clam, etc) as well as seasonal recreational and transient boating.

By completion of this project, the District will have dredged approximately 154,000 cubic yards of sand.

The Narraguagus River flows southeasterly through the towns of Cherryfield and Milbridge and empties into Narraguagus Bay, about 20 miles east of Bar Harbor and 10 miles west of Jonesport.

According to USACE, the waterway serves blueberry and sardine canning industries in Wyman and Milbridge, the local fishing fleet, and a small recreational fleet.

