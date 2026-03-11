USACE hopper dredgers Yaquina and Essayons gear up for Grays Harbor job

Back to overview
Dredging
March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said that they plan to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor beginning as early as April 8, with USACE hopper dredge vessels Yaquina and Essayons and a contracted hopper dredge.

photo courtesy of USACE

The Yaquina is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor of Grays Harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 12 days.

According to USACE, the Essayons is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 30 days.

Dredging work will be performed continuously, 24/7, with all work concluded no later than May 31, 2026.

USACE said that the dredging works will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, Pt. Chehalis and South reaches.

