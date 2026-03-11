Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord signs Green River Well contract

Van Oord signs Green River Well contract

Infrastructure
March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has received the final award from the Limburg Water Board for the implementation of the Groene Rivier Well area development.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Van Oord, this extensive project will better protect northern Limburg from flooding in the coming years, while at the same time creating space for nature development and future-proof agriculture.

The Green River Well area development is part of the Netherlands’ Flood Protection Program (HWBP) and focuses on the sustainable protection of the surrounding communities.

The current dykes are not high and strong enough to safely accommodate future water levels, necessitating reinforcement and relocation.

Under the project, Van Oord will use its expertise in water safety and dyke reinforcement to restore historic river courses, strengthen flood defenses, adapt infrastructure for better flow and thus increase flood safety in the area.

Outdoor work will start in 2027 and is expected to be completed in 2029.  

Related News