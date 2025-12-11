Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dubuque Barge and Fleeting wins Mississippi River dredging contract

Dredging
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service from Dubuque, Iowa, has won a firm-fixed-price contract for mechanical dredging services in the Mississippi River Basin under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

photo courtesy of newtmarine.com

The amount of this action is $25 million, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

According to DoD, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of December 9, 2032.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is the contracting activity. 

