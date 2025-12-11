Maintenance dredging moves forward at Perdido Pass

Back to overview
Dredging
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maintenance dredging is moving forward at Perdido Pass to ensure the busy waterway remains clear and safe for navigation, City of Orange Beach said.

photo courtesy of City of Orange Beach

The project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, began in late November and is expected to be completed before Christmas, weather permitting.

Encore Dredging Partners is utilizing the large cutterhead dredge America to remove sand accumulation from key areas of the pass.

photo courtesy of City of Orange Beach

The operation began north of the Perdido Pass Bridge, where crews removed approximately 50,000 cubic yards of sand. Rather than being discarded offshore, this material was strategically placed on Bird Island to support the popular coastal feature, USACE said.

The dredge has since moved south of the bridge to continue cutting and vacuuming sand from the channel floor.

The sediment is being pumped through pipelines and discharged onto the beach east of the jetty at Alabama Point, simultaneously deepening the channel and renourishing the shoreline.

