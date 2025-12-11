Southsea Coastal Scheme: Section of beach reopens

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

About 200m (656ft) of beach to the west of South Parade Pier has now been temporarily reopened, Southsea Coastal Scheme said in its latest project update.

photo courtesy of Southsea Coastal Scheme

According to the official announcement, the beach will temporarily close again for about a week from December 18 while the pipes used to pipe in the shingle are dismantled.

The shingle, to strengthen sea defenses in Southsea, will make the beach twice as wide and help absorb wave energy to prevent overtopping during storms.

Southsea Coastal Scheme also said that while the works were ongoing, people must steer clear of “the sinker line near the rock groyne and our storage area near South Parade Pier”.

