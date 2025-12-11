Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TSHD UKD Orca begins Grangemouth dredging

TSHD UKD Orca begins Grangemouth dredging

Dredging
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Grangemouth dredging project will start this week, Forth Ports said.

photo courtesy of ukdredging.co.uk

According to their latest announcement, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) UKD Orca will be carrying out dredging operations in the Port area and its approaches for approximately 6 days.

This will be followed by approximately 3 days dredging in the Port of Rosyth and its approaches.

Also, these activities will require the vessel to transit to and from the Bo’ness (Grangemouth dredge) and Oxcars (Rosyth dredge) deposit sites respectively several times per day.

The UKD Orca, owned by UK Dredging, is a modern and highly versatile trailing suction hopper dredger. Equipped with twin suction pipes fitted well aft, the vessel is capable of dredging in confined spaces.

During all dredging operations in Grangemouth, the dredger will display lights and shapes as required by International regulations, Forth Ports concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles