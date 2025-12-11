Van Oord: Sustainable dredging initiatives in Brazil

Back to overview
December 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

During COP30 Brazil, the Port of Açu, located in the northern region of the state of Rio de Janeiro, and Van Oord, responsible for maintenance dredging of the port complex, announced a collaboration on a number of sustainable initiatives in the port, including using biofuel for the dredging of the access channels.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

The agreement strengthens Van Oord’s operations in Brazil and demonstrates the potential of renewable fuels to reduce emissions in maritime activities, contributing to the advancement of decarbonization in the port sector,” said Tim Helbo, Director Dredging & Infra, Van Oord.

The expectation is that, starting in 2026, operations will be powered by renewable fuel, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Brazil.

Also, the measure is set to reduce carbon emissions and contributes to the decarbonization goals of both – the Port and Van Oord.

