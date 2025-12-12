Blyth secures funding for Battleship Wharf expansion, dredging included

Back to overview
Dredging
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Blyth has been awarded £275,000 in match funding from The Crown Estate to initiate the expansion of its Battleship Wharf terminal.

photo courtesy of Port of Blyth

According to the Port, this funding will enable the initial design work for infilling and land reclamation of 3 hectares at the terminal, along with capital dredging of the river.

Also, these works are set to “enhance port capacity, operational efficiency, and accessibility, further supporting the expansion of the UK’s offshore renewables sector,the Port said.

Commenting the latest news, Martin Lawlor OBE, Chief Executive of the Port of Blyth, said: “This funding marks an exciting milestone for Blyth and the UK’s offshore wind sector, during a year when we celebrate 25 years in offshore wind.”

“By reclaiming land at Battleship Wharf and deepening the river channel, we are unlocking new opportunities for offshore renewable energy, enabling unrestricted access for larger offshore vessels, and creating a dedicated facility for cable storage, marshalling, manufacturing and long-term O&M support.

The initial design phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

