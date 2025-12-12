Dredging continues at Cape Jaffa Marina

Back to overview
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Kingston District Council said that its dredging contractor, Maritime Constructions, is continuing dredging activities at Cape Jaffa with solid progress being made since they commenced in recent days.

photo courtesy of Kingston District Council

According to the latest project update, the contractor has now removed all sand from the entrance point of the Marina and will continue dredging into the Marina removing sand to ensure a depth of at least 2 meters.

One of the goals of the dredging work is to achieve a safe and navigable channel for all boats – once the Marina is open again.

Water quality testing will occur as dredging activities continue and so far, monitoring results have been within the required thresholds, which has been positive.

