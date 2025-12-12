Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis Nederland, WDODelta ink deal to strengthen IJsseldijk

Coastal Protection
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis Nederland and Waterschap Drents Overijsselse Delta (WDODelta) signed an agreement yesterday for the reinforcement of the IJsseldijk between Zwolle and Olst. Under the name IJsselwerken, this marks the start of the implementation of one of the largest dike improvements in the Netherlands.

photo courtesy of Boskalis Nederland

IJsselwerken is part of the national Flood Protection Program (HWBP) and includes the reinforcement of 28.9 kilometers of dikes along the IJssel, from Zwolle to Olst.

With this operation, the dikes will soon meet the latest safety standards and better protect the region against high water, Boskalis Nederland said.

In addition to the dike reinforcement, the dike relocation and nature development at Paddenpol will also be carried out.

The total project is worth €425 million and will be executed according to an integrated contract format (UAV-GC 2025) under the motto “We make the IJsseldijk safe”.

By combining IJsselwerken work with the similar projects from the municipalities of Olst-Wijhe and Zwolle, Rijkswaterstaat (the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management), this area needs to be redeveloped only once, Boskalis Nederland concluded.

