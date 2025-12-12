Herman Senior lays keel for DP2 MPV Smokey at Albwardy Damen UAE

Back to overview
Technology
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Herman Senior has laid keel for its new DP2 Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) Smokey at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

photo courtesy of Herman Senior

In accordance with maritime tradition, two coins were welded onto the keel by owners Chris van Dodewaard and Erwin van Dodewaard.

Reflecting both the vessel’s Dutch heritage and the location of her construction, the selected coins were an original Dutch Rijksdaalder and a United Arab Emirates Dirham.

The keel laying marks the formal start of physical construction and is regarded as one of the most significant stages in a vessel’s lifecycle.

MPV Smokey is being developed as a highly versatile offshore platform.

In addition to DP2 dynamic positioning, the vessel will be equipped with a 4-point mooring system and spud poles, allowing for flexible and efficient station keeping across a wide range of operational environments. 

Construction will continue at Albwardy Damen, with delivery scheduled for April 2027.

