Major coastal protection job completed at Seaton Hole

Major coastal protection job completed at Seaton Hole

Coastal Protection
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

South West Flood and Coastal (SWFaC), the shared service between East Devon District Council (EDDC) and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP), said that the Seaton Hole Coastal Protection Scheme is now complete.

photo courtesy of EDDC

According to EDDC, the major £1.4m project now provides increased protection for cliff-top homes, cherished public spaces and one of East Devon’s most iconic stretches of coastline. 

The project, funded by the Environmental agency, East Devon District Council and Seaton Town Council and supported by local contractors, marks the culmination of a complex, multi-phase effort to reduce the risks of coastal erosion at Seaton Hole, the officials added. 

This very important coastal protection program included:

  • Delivering approximately 6,500 tons of rock by sea (rock armor) to reinforce the base of the cliffs,
  • Refurbishing or removing existing gabions (wire baskets filled with stone) next to the Check House seawall,
  • Repairs to the Check House seawall itself.

Rock for the scheme was delivered by sea, EDDC said.

With construction work now complete, contractors have removed equipment and restored access areas. The satellite office at West Walks Prom will remain in place until all minor finishing tasks are complete. 

