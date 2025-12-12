Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Point Richards boat ramp reopens after dredging

Point Richards boat ramp reopens after dredging

Dredging
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Point Richards boat ramp is scheduled to re-open today, following dredging to improve access at the Bellarine ramp.

photo courtesy of Victorian Fisheries Authority

A cutter suction dredge has been operating yesterday and today to remove material from inside the harbor area and at the entrance.

The ramp will re-open once work is complete this afternoon,” Victorian Fisheries Authority said.

“Work will continue outside the harbor next week, with no impacts to boating access, but skippers are reminded to navigate with caution while the dredge remains in the area.”

Due to the dynamic nature of coastal processes at Point Richards, sand movement continues to occur at the boat ramp, Better Boating Victoria (BBV) added.

Dredging works are being undertaken by the Bellarine Bayside Foreshore Committee of Management.

Related News