USACE wraps up dredging project in Ocean City

Dredging
December 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Baltimore District said that dredging works in Ocean City are complete for this round of operations.

U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Todd

According to their latest announcement, the U.S. Army Corps removed roughly 13,000 cubic yards of material from this area during its latest round of dredging.

Dredging operations are complete for this round of operations in Ocean City, Maryland, where we engaged Wilmington District’s dredge Murden to remove approximately 13,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet, significantly higher than our original goal,” USACE said.

The northern portion of the West Ocean City Harbor was dredged in July using the sidecasting dredge Merritt.

During that round of dredging, nearly 8,000 cubic yards of dredged material was removed from three priority areas within the inlet channel.

