Another shipment of Waterking pontoons on its way to England

December 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Waterking B.V. said that an another shipment of new pontoons is on its way to England.

photo courtesy of Waterking

This time, it’s a variant that we don’t build very often. The customer wanted a platform with the advantages of bow pieces, without having to disconnect them every time after moving the platform on the water,” the company said.

“They opted for bow pontoons, which are basically NATO pontoons, but built in such a way that they also function as bow pieces. A bow pontoon provides its own load-bearing capacity and is part of the platform. These pontoons reduce resistance at the front of the platform while sailing.”

According to Waterking, the modular pontoons can be used as a platform to carry out activities in and around the water and to transport heavy equipment.

The Waterking NATO pontons have similar sizes in comparison with the ‘traditional’ NATO pontoons. This is why they are connectable. The only difference is the wall thickness which is 4 mm. 

